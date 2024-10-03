WHY Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, WHY has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a market capitalization of $94.69 million and $13.85 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00252554 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000023 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $12,116,224.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

