JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 9.3% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $15,972.78 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

