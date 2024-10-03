Elastos (ELA) One Day Volume Hits $529,337.62

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Elastos has a total market cap of $40.28 million and $529,337.62 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,690,305 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,137 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

