QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $910.05

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,235.65 and approximately $910.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,307.33 or 0.99785435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196539 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,211.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.