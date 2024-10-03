Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $36.60 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00252554 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

