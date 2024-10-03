RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.43 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $171.43 million and $687.48 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $61,357.93 or 0.99867797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,439.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00519028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00225971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073474 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 61,553.04720423 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,095.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

