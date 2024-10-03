iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Trading Up 0%

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.63.
iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a support level?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.