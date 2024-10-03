Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.81. 626,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,266% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

