Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.47. 14,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 14,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Silver Elephant Mining Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.