Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.80

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $138.77 million and $17,962.47 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.85666753 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $37,612.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

