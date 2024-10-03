Casper Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $143.55 million and $5.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00252554 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,950,321,756 coins and its circulating supply is 12,344,958,239 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,947,904,553 with 12,342,654,028 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01204779 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,712,555.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

