Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 34,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Aimia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

