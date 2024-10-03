Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 7,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Tyndall Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCN Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Cyclerion Therapeutics accounts for about 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned approximately 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

