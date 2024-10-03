Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 7,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.
