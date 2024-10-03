BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.34. Approximately 985,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,631,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.39.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.68.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.