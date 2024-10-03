Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Concierge Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.