Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 1.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Goldmoney Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
Goldmoney Company Profile
Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.
