Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 8%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 836 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 836 ($11.18). Approximately 471,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 660,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909 ($12.16).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,029.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,035.71%.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
