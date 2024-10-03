Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.50. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares trading hands.

Concordia International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.07.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

