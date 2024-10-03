Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares.
Lumenpulse Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.25.
About Lumenpulse
Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.
