Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.60. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 47,064 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on SIEB
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.