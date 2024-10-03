Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.60. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 47,064 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

