Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.69

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and traded as high as $70.59. Onex shares last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 1,607 shares trading hands.

Onex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Increases Dividend

About Onex

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.96%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

