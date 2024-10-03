Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.31

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and traded as high as $169.40. Marubeni shares last traded at $163.06, with a volume of 9,043 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.