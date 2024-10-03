Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

