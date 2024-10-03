iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.88

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and traded as high as $107.12. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $106.84, with a volume of 2,336 shares.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.