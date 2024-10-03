Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Olympus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

