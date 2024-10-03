H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares trading hands.
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.