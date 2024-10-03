Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.22 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.48). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.46), with a volume of 337,993 shares traded.

Futura Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,410.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £102,500 ($137,105.40). 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

