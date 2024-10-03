Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $7.50. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 164,578 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

