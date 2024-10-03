Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $14.92. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.
Toshiba Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.89.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
