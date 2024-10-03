DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.97. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
DynaResource Trading Up 9.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
DynaResource Company Profile
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
