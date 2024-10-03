PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

PASSUR Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.