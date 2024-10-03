Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $2.62. Evogene shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 114,127 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGN. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evogene

Evogene Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.