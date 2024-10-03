Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,750.00

Shares of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,750.00 and traded as high as $3,750.00. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares last traded at $3,750.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,750.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,750.00.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Company Profile

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018.

