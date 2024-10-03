Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fantex Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
