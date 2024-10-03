Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceiba Energy Services
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.