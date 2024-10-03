MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 477,648 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
