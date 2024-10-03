MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 477,648 shares trading hands.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

