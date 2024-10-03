Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.64

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.64 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.37). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.27), with a volume of 54,917 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.08.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

