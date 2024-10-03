Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.