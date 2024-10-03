Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 550 shares.
Star Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Star Gold
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
