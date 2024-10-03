Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,229,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816,270. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.