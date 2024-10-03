BarnBridge Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $1.00 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,622 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

