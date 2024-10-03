Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.75 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Radicle has a market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00253104 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.