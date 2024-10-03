Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $832,820.28 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $27.78 million and approximately $832,820.28 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $40.44 or 0.00066062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

