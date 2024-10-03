Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $75.72 million and $17.99 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,534,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

