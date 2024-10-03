eCash (XEC) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, eCash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $675.70 million and approximately $78.08 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,208.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.21 or 0.00521509 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030415 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073650 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000153 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,765,210,923,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,765,201,548,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
