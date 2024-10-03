Polymath Trading Up 11.9% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $67.48 million and approximately $6,057.71 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00104221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

