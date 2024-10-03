Gravity (G) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Gravity (G) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Gravity has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $242.59 million and $11.97 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00253104 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

