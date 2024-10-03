Chainbing Price Down 2.3% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

