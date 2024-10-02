TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $18.49. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 8,259 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $170.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

