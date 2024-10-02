Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.97. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 11,679 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

